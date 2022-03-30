The Red Sox Are Sending Out A Major League Lineup On WednesdayThe regular season is just over a week away, so Red Sox skipper Alex Cora is sending out a potential preview of his Opening Day lineup on Wednesday.

A Promising Update On Robert Williams' Injury: Celtics Center Could Be Back Within 4-To-6 WeeksThere is now a sliver of hope that Robert Williams may be able to join the Celtics during the postseason.

Matthews Scores League-Leading 49th, Leafs Beat Bruins 6-4Auston Matthews scored his league-leading 49th goal and had an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs ended Boston's four-game winning streak with a 6-4 victory on Tuesday night.

Mac Jones Was All Smiles As He Spent Time With Everyone At Boys And Girls Club Of Metro SouthMac Jones had a blast -- and made a huge donation -- at the Boys and Girls Club of Metro South on Tuesday, dancing the griddy and learning some new handshakes

NFL's Overtime Rule Change Is Exciting, But Does Not Fix 'Fairness' IssueThere is just one problem with this new rule: It doesn't do a damn thing to fix the purported "fairness" issue.