BOSTON (CBS) — The regular season is just over a week away, so Red Sox skipper Alex Cora is sending out a potential preview of his Opening Day lineup on Wednesday. All of Boston’s big bats are in the lineup for Wednesday’s Grapefruit League game against the Atlanta Braves in Fort Myers, Florida.
That includes Trevor Story, who will make his Red Sox debut on Wednesday. The second baseman is set to bat sixth, which may be a little lower than where he slots in for the majority of the regular season. But considering this is his first game of the spring, that’s where Cora is batting Boston’s big free agent signing.
Story mostly hit third last season for the Rockies, but that slot belongs to Xander Bogaerts (as does the shortstop position). For his career, Story has mostly been a No. 2 hitter, while getting a lot of looks at cleanup and fifth in the order as well. He’s hit sixth in just 46 games during his career.
Once he gets some playing time under his belt, Cora may opt to move Story up in he order. But for now, and potentially to start the season, Story is hitting sixth.
Here is the lineup that the Red Sox will send out against the Braves on Wednesday:
1. Enrique Hernandez, CF
2. Rafael Devers, 3B
3. Xander Bogaerts, SS
4. J.D. Martinez, DH
5. Alex Verdugo, LF
6. Trevor Story, 2B
7. Bobby Dalbec, 1B
8. Jackie Bradley Jr., RF
9. Christian Vazquez, C
— Tanner Houck, SP
The Red Sox are 7-5 this spring, with seven games remaining before Opening Day in New York on April 7.