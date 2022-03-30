BOSTON (CBS) — Fenway Park will be open for baseball for its 110th season in 2022. While the historical ballpark has always been a living museum, it’s also continued to adapt with the times.

That movement will continue this year, as the Red Sox have officially announced some new seating areas situated behind the bleachers in right field.

The two new spaces — the Bleacher Overlook and the 521 Overlook — sit behind sections 39-43. The Bleacher Overlook features a row of stool seating with a drink rail, while the 521 Overlook features a private entrance and a private deck above the bleachers.

More renderings of the bleacher overlook stool seating from the 3D seat view on their website. pic.twitter.com/XO0B4xdvTv — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) March 30, 2022

The introduction of the sections is not breaking news, per se, as the blueprints had been available online. A Reddit post from December also showed a rendering of the new section, and Audacy’s Steve Perrault shared a video from inside Fenway earlier this month.

Fenway always adding. Very curious what the deal will be with these bad boys. pic.twitter.com/0TEbSW2b7B — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) March 11, 2022

The name “521 Overlook” presumably is a nod to Ted Williams’ career home run total of 521, all with the Red Sox. Formerly, the glass-encased club section behind home plate was named The .406 Club in honor of Williams’ .406 batting average in 1941. That name changed back in the 2000s, but now Williams will get his homage in right field, not far from the famous red seat that commemorates his mythical home run in 1946.

From Green Monster seats, to the right field roof deck, to expanded concourses throughout the park, to dugout seating, the ownership group has made several expansions to keep Fenway Park ever-changing for fans who visit. The new sections atop the bleachers are merely the latest additions.