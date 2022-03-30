RANDOLPH (CBS) – A Randolph teacher received a huge surprise Wednesday when she learned she was the recipient of the prestigious Milken Award for educators.
Taylor Thai works as a kindergarten and first-grade teacher of multilingual students at Donovan Elementary School.
On Wednesday, she was awarded $25,000 from the Milken Family Foundation. The award recognizes educators whose work serves as a model for the nation.
Thai is the only Massachusetts recipient of the award this year. She is one of more than 60 educators to receive the award around the country.
“We are grateful to teachers like Mrs. Thai who have worked hard to support students, especially given the challenges of the past two years,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement. “The pandemic created learning challenges for all students, especially English language learners, and dedicated teachers like Mrs. Thai make a huge difference as we address those challenges and work together to ensure kids get the education they deserve.”
Thai thanked her students and fellow educators, saying the surprise left her speechless.