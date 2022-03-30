MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — Another card skimmer has been found at a store in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Police said Wednesday the latest discovery was made at a card terminal at a 7-Eleven on Maple Street. A customer noticed it while making a purchase and notified the clerk. It’s not clear how long the skimmer was in place, or who put it there.
“The device looks identical to the legitimate card scanners in the store,” police said.
On Monday, a 7-Eleven on Beech Street reported that a skimmer was found after a customer had complained about the buttons not working at a checkout terminal. Police said the skimmer “looked very similar to the real ones.”
And last Friday, police warned Walmart shoppers to monitor their bank accounts after a skimmer was located at the store on Gold Street.
In that case, workers figured out that a skimmer had been in place at a checkout terminal for an entire week, between March 16 and March 23. Police shared surveillance footage of a person of interest.
“Manchester Police are asking merchants to please check your credit card scanners on a daily basis,” the department said. “These devices can be snapped onto a card reader within seconds.”
Anyone who sees suspicious activity on their account should contact their bank and call police at 603-668-8711.