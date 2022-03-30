FOXBORO (CBS) – As Chris Rock prepared to take the stage for the first time since he was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars, comedian Lenny Clarke said he could not take sides in the controversy.
“I’m good friends with both of them,” Clarke said. “They’re producers, they’re directors. I can’t take a side, I want to work!”
Clarke was in Foxboro Wednesday night headlining the “Fools’ Night Out” comedy event benefiting The Light Foundation.
He does not believe the incident was staged. “No. Will Smith is a big kid. You saw him in Ali,” Clarke said. “I said, wow he took a good shot.”
Clarke said he is glad the slap was not a punch. “That might have been the end of the Oscars as we know it,” he said.