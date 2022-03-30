BOSTON (CBS) — JetBlue is suspending Boston to Key West flights this summer as airlines face sky-high fuel prices. CBS News reports that with oil prices rising as a result of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, airlines are looking to pull back on leisure routes because of the costs.
The Boston to Key West route will end on May 1 and resume October 31. A route from JFK Airport in New York to Key West will follow the same schedule.
The cutback is one of 27 JetBlue routes that are being cut or suspended. The Austin to Cancun and Nashville to Cancun routes are being cut permanently.
Experts say staffing issues are also playing into the decision to cut service.
Below is the full list of suspended flights, via CBS News:
- Boston – Key West
- Fort Lauderdale – Cartagena
- Fort Lauderdale – Chicago (O’Hare)
- Fort Lauderdale – Cleveland
- Fort Lauderdale – Grand Cayman
- Fort Lauderdale – Portland, Oregon
- Fort Lauderdale – Port of Spain
- Fort Lauderdale – Providenciales
- Fort Lauderdale – Seattle
- Fort Lauderdale – St. Maarten
- Hartford – Las Vegas
- Hartford – San Francisco
- New York (JFK) – Key West
- Los Angeles – Austin
- Los Angeles – Raleigh Durham
- Los Angeles – San Jose
- Los Angeles – West Palm Beach
- Newark – Atlanta
- Newark – Austin
- Newark – Charleston
- Newark – Jacksonville
- Newark – Las Vegas
- Newark – Phoenix
- Newark – Raleigh Durham
- Newark – San Diego