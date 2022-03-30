Taylor Hall Fined $5,000 For Punching Toronto's Ilya LyubushkinThe Toronto Maple Leafs held on for a 6-4 win over the Bruins on Tuesday night, but it wasn't without controversy.

The Red Sox Are Sending Out A Major League Lineup On WednesdayThe regular season is just over a week away, so Red Sox skipper Alex Cora is sending out a potential preview of his Opening Day lineup on Wednesday.

A Promising Update On Robert Williams' Injury: Celtics Center Could Be Back Within 4-To-6 WeeksThere is now a sliver of hope that Robert Williams may be able to join the Celtics during the postseason.

Matthews Scores League-Leading 49th, Leafs Beat Bruins 6-4Auston Matthews scored his league-leading 49th goal and had an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs ended Boston's four-game winning streak with a 6-4 victory on Tuesday night.

Mac Jones Was All Smiles As He Spent Time With Everyone At Boys And Girls Club Of Metro SouthMac Jones had a blast -- and made a huge donation -- at the Boys and Girls Club of Metro South on Tuesday, dancing the griddy and learning some new handshakes