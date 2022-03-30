BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Marianne writes, “I’m in my 60s and got a booster in October. I am concerned that the shots have worn off. Will I still be protected this summer?”

As you probably just heard, the FDA has authorized an additional booster for people 50 and older four months after the last booster, so you are now eligible to get another one. Some medical experts question whether a second booster is really necessary for healthy adults since the numbers of cases are down and we don’t know what the future holds in terms of variants and variant-specific vaccines. Check with your doctor, but I would say if you’re 65 and older or 50 and over with underlying medical conditions, it might be a good idea to go ahead and get a second booster now.

Dana says, “My husband I are over 65. We were vaccinated and boosted with Moderna. Should we get a Pfizer booster this time around?”

You can choose to get another Moderna dose or a Pfizer dose instead. Some believe mixing and matching might provide a slight benefit. But the Moderna dose is higher and therefore may trigger a slightly stronger immune response. In the end, I don’t think it makes a big difference. It’s a personal preference.

Lynne writes, “I am 67 years old and have been vaccinated and boosted but tested positive for COVID a few weeks ago. Should I get a second booster now?”

Since you were recently infected, you don’t need to rush out and get a second booster at this time. Since you probably experienced a bump in your immunity from natural infection, it’s unlikely you’ll get infected again within three months of having COVID, unless you’re immunocompromised.. Check with your personal physician, but you can probably wait to see how the recommendations have evolved in June before deciding whether you should get another booster at that time.

Dave says, “I received my first Moderna vaccine this month and my second is scheduled in April. When am I considered fully vaccinated? I haven’t seen my immediate family in a long time.”

You are considered “fully vaccinated” after getting one dose of the J&J vaccine or two doses of an mRNA vaccine, but you’re not considered “up-do-date” until you also receive a booster dose.