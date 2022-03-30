BOSTON (CBS) – If Chris Rock decides to talk about Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars during the opening night of his Boston show, it will be a little while before those of us not in the audience find out.
There is a no cellphone policy at Rock’s show at the Wilbur Theater, and the security team isn’t leaving it up to the audience; it is using top-notch technology to make sure people can not access their phones at Chris Rock’s show Wednesday.
When event-goers enter the theater, their phones will be secured inside of an individual pouch made by a company called Yondr. The pouch locks, so that while the audience members can keep their phones with them, they can’t open the pouches while they are in an area where cellphones are not allowed. As soon as an audience member steps into a cellphone zone, the pouch will unlock and allow the phone to be removed.
So with such high-level security, if Rock does mention that Oscars slap, it will be some time before the rest of the world knows.