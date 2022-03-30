CBS News BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins have made an addition to their organizational depth in net, signing goaltender Brandon Bussi to an entry-level contract for the 2022-23 season.

Bussi will spend the remainder of the current season on an amateur tryout with the Providence Bruins in the AHL.

The 23-year-old Bussi played collegiately at Western Michigan University, where he recently helped the Broncos win their first-ever game in the NCAA tournament. Bussi made 30 saves in that OT win over Northeastern.

In his three seasons at Western Michigan, Bussi compiled a 46-25-5 record with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. The 6-foot-5, 209-pound New York native also played at a season in the USHL with the Muskegon Lumberjacks.

