Bruins Sign Goaltender Brandon Bussi To Entry-Level ContractThe Bruins have made an addition to their organizational depth in net, signing goaltender Brandon Bussi to an entry-level contract for the 2022-23 season.

Trevor Story Goes 1-For-2 With RBI Single In Spring Debut For Red SoxTrevor Story played in his first exhibition game with the Red Sox on Wednesday, going 1-for-2 at the plate for his new team.

Grant Williams Named A Finalist For Teammate Of The Year AwardGrant Williams can't get his teammates to call him "Batman" or get a lob pass from Jayson Tatum without them rolling their eyes. But the third-year Celtics forward may bring home a pretty special award this season.

Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia, Matt Groh Attend Alabama Pro DayThe highest-ranking members of the Patriots' brain trust were in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday, getting an up-close-and-personal look at the best draft prospects coming out of the University of Alabama.

An Updated Look At Patriots' Draft Picks In 2022A look at what the Patriots are working with at this year's NFL Draft.