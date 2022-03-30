BOSTON (CBS) – It’s one of the signs of spring: Boston’s Duck Tours will begin Friday, April 1.
To kick off its 29th season, the company is offering a free ride to all licensed CDL drivers in April. The company is looking to hire drivers, so anyone with a CDL license may reserve a free ticket on the day of the tour at the Museum of Science or Prudential Center ticket booths any day except Saturdays.READ MORE: Chris Rock In Boston For 1st Show Since Will Smith Slapped Him At Oscars
“With our desperate need to hire drivers, we will be hosting commercial drivers on a free tour in April and encouraging them to apply for a job on our team. We offer competitive wages, end-of-season, sign-on and safety bonuses and year-round health insurance.” CEO of Boston Duck Tours Cindy Brown said.READ MORE: I-Team: Advocates Call For Interlock Devices As Drunk Driving Deaths Increase Nationally
On Friday, tours will leave from the Museum of Science, Prudential Center and New England Aquarium beginning at 10 a.m.
We are thrilled to be starting our 2022 season with the return of many market segments lost during COVID. Our dedicated staff is eager to welcome visitors to Boston and show them our amazing city,” Brown said.MORE NEWS: 'Good Friends With Both Of Them': Lenny Clarke Not Taking Sides After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock
Boston Duck Tours serves about 555,000 guests in a typical season.