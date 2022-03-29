WORCESTER (CBS) — The city of Worcester has dedicated a new COVID-19 memorial to the health care heroes, essential workers and those who lost their lives to the virus.
The memorial sits at Elm Park, where “local residents who have lost loved ones to the pandemic” and city leaders were on hand Tuesday to unveil the plaque.
It recognizes “the hundreds of dedicated doctors, nurses, health providers and hospital staff” who have cared for coronavirus patients, as well as “essential workers, public and private, that allowed for the needs of our City to be met during the lockdown.”
In a moving ceremony, local residents who have lost loved ones to the pandemic unveiled the city's new #COVID19 memorial @ Elm Park. Medical Director @MichaelHirsh4 and city leaders reflected on the efforts of health workers, the over 500 lives lost & the grief shared by so many. pic.twitter.com/Qp20ETV8pi
— WDPH (@WorcesterDPH) March 29, 2022
“And this memorial is lovingly dedicated to the hundreds of Worcester residents who have died due to this global pandemic,” the plaque reads. “They are forever loved and never forgotten.”
More than 500 Worcester residents have died from COVID during the pandemic.