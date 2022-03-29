Trevor Story Will Make Spring Debut For Red Sox On WednesdayTrevor Story was introduced as the newest member of the Boston Red Sox last week. On Wednesday, he'll play his first game in a Red Sox uniform.

Robert Kraft Has A Whole Lot Of Praise For Mac JonesWhen it comes to the Patriots' new quarterback, Mac Jones has a long way to go toward gaining family status in the Kraft gang. But the young QB has made a heck of a first impression.

Details Emerge On Malcolm Butler's Contract With PatriotsMalcolm Butler coming out of retirement was a bit surprising. Malcolm Butler re-signing with the Patriots was extremely surprising. Malcolm Butler coming out of retirement to sign with the Patriots for $9 million was -- yes -- even more surprising.

Red Sox Announce Plans For Pregame Ceremony Honoring Hall Of Famer David OrtizTwo days after David Ortiz takes his place in Cooperstown, the Red Sox great will be honored by the team he led to three World Series championships.

Cam Newton Says Multiple Teams Are Interested In Signing Him For 2022It's been a wild ride for Cam Newton. According to him, it can continue for another year in the NFL.