SAUGUS (CBS) — Police have arrested a 14-year-old for allegedly stabbing another teenager in Saugus last week. Officers responded to Raddin Terrace on Thursday to find a 15-year-old with multiple stab wounds.
The 14-year-old was arraigned in Lynn District Court Tuesday. He is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Friday.
A neighbor's security camera captured the attack that happened while the victim was sitting in the passenger seat of a car. The video shows the suspect running away with a knife in his hand.
Police said the victim was rushed to a Boston hospital and is still there.
The 14-year-old was charged with armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.
Police said they do not believe the act was random.