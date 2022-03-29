Mac Jones Was All Smiles As He Spent Time With Everyone At Boys And Girls Club Of Metro SouthMac Jones had a blast -- and made a huge donation -- at the Boys and Girls Club of Metro South on Tuesday, dancing the griddy and learning some new handshakes

NFL's Overtime Rule Change Is Exciting, But Does Not Fix 'Fairness' IssueThere is just one problem with this new rule: It doesn't do a damn thing to fix the purported "fairness" issue.

Patriots Reportedly Sign Safety Jabrill Peppers To One-Year DealThe Patriots hosted safety Jabrill Peppers for a free agent visit on Monday. It didn't take long for the 26-year-old to reach a deal with New England.

Both Teams Get The Ball: NFL Owners Approve Rule Change For Overtime In PlayoffsThe NFL is changing its sometimes controversial overtime rules to guarantee each side gets the ball in the playoffs.

Trevor Story Will Make Spring Debut For Red Sox On WednesdayTrevor Story was introduced as the newest member of the Boston Red Sox last week. On Wednesday, he'll play his first game in a Red Sox uniform.