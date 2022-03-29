FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots will have some more joint practices this upcoming preseason. This time around, they’ll share the field with the Carolina Panthers ahead of their preseason tilt in August.
That news comes according to The Athletic’s Joe Person, who reported Tuesday that the two teams will engage in some joint sessions in Foxboro. The Patriots and the Panthers played each other last season, with New England winning 24-6 in Charlotte.READ MORE: Red Sox Announce Plans For Pregame Ceremony Honoring Hall Of Famer David Ortiz
There was a little bit of heat between the two teams after that matchup, and Mac Jones will want to keep his head on a swivel during this summer’s joint sessions. The Panthers were none too pleased with the then-rookie QB last season, when Jones twisted Brian Burns’ ankle after the defensive end sacked Jones and forced a fumble during their Week 9 matchup. Burns even wished his fellow defensive ends “happy hunting” on Jones the rest of the season.
Now they’ll share the practice field with each other this upcoming summer. It continues a long tradition of Bill Belichick’s, who loves to have his players practice against opposing teams, giving them a chance to hit someone other than their teammates as they prepare for the regular season. New England partook in joint practices with both the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants last season, and the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions back in 2019.READ MORE: Cam Newton Says Multiple Teams Are Interested In Signing Him For 2022
Dates for the start of training camp, and the preseason, have not yet been announced by the NFL.
MORE NEWS: Robert Kraft Believes Patriots Can Contend For Championship This Season, Downplays Other Teams' Free-Agent Additions