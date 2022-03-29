BOSTON (CBS) – There may be a potential compromise for outdoor dining in the North End.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is expected to announce some options for restaurants at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. You can watch it live at 2 p.m. on CBS News Boston in the video above.

Several restaurant owners have threatened to sue the mayor and the city over a new fee and the mayor has threatened to cancel the program altogether.

Last month, the city announced restaurant owners only in the North End would have to pay a $7,500 fee to set up their patios this season. Owners call that unfair.

Mayor Wu says the North End is unique because there are a large number of patios that take up parking spots. The mayor says she’s trying to balance dining with the quality of life for residents.

But some compromise could be on the way.

In an interview with Radio Boston Monday, Wu said it was always meant to be a $1,500 per month fee that added up over the course of five months. Restaurant owners can divide it into monthly installments instead of paying the $7,500 up front and even opt to shorten their season.

There will also be hardship waivers that restaurant owners can submit if they don’t have a liquor license, if they have a smaller patio, or if they’re not located on the main roads.

The deadline to apply for an outdoor dining permit is April 10. Restaurant owners have said if the fee is not completely dropped by then they will sue.