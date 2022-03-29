BOSTON (CBS/AP) — A woman who founded a Boston nonprofit that works to reduce violence in the city and help its victims — and her husband — have pleaded not guilty to using the organization’s funds for personal expenses. Monica Cannon-Grant, and her husband Clark Grant, of Taunton, were both allowed to remain free without bail after the remote hearing Tuesday in federal court in Boston.

Cannon-Grant founded Violence in Boston Inc. and is an award-winning community activist.

The couple were indicted earlier this month. Cannon-Grant’s attorney said prosecutors have “rushed to judgment” in the case. Grant’s federal public defender declined to comment.

A grand jury found the couple allegedly led a series of schemes designed to defraud Violence in Boston donors, the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance, and a mortgage lending business based in Chicago.

Charges included 13 counts of wire fraud and one count of making false statements to a mortgage lending business. In addition, Cannon-Grant faces one count of mail fraud.

Grant was charged in October with one count of wire fraud and one count of false statements on a loan and credit application.

Founded in 2017, Violence in Boston said its purpose is to “to reduce violence, raise social awareness and aid community causes in Boston.”

Instead, prosecutors allege that from 2017-2021, Cannon-Grant used donation and grant money to pay for expenses such as hotel reservations, groceries, gas, car rentals, auto repairs, Uber rides, restaurants, nail salons and personal travel.

The couple is also accused of collecting Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits despite having income from other sources. While collecting $100,000 of PUA benefits, Cannon-Grant and Grant were allegedly receiving income from Violence in Boston funds, consulting fees, and Grant’s salary from a full-time job.

