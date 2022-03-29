BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 882 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday. There were also 16 additional COVID-related deaths reported from Saturday to Monday.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts has increased to 2.20%.
There are 215 people currently in the hospital with COVID and 22 patients currently in intensive care.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,561,670. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 18,988.
There were 36,818 total new tests reported.