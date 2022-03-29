BOSTON (CBS) — Two days after David Ortiz takes his place in Cooperstown, the Red Sox great will be honored by the team he led to three World Series championships.
Ortiz will be enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, July 24, and a few days later, he'll be honored by the Red Sox at Fenway Park. That will take place ahead of Boston's July 26 game against the Cleveland Guardians. It's always a party when Big Papi is in town, and this July will be no different.
All fans at the ballyard that night will also receive a David Ortiz Hall of Fame Pin.
That was one of the many special ceremonies and giveaways that the Red Sox announced Tuesday for the months of June and July. Tickets for June and July games at Fenway Park will go on sale on March 31 at 10 a.m. on the team's website.
The Red Sox also announced plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Red Sox Foundation through a series of events throughout the season, culminating with a pregame ceremony on June 17 ahead of a showdown with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Veterans will be honored at Fenway Park ahead of July 30's game against the Milwaukee Brewers, which is the same day as the annual Run to Home Base. The 5k/9k run and walk benefits Home Base, which helps veterans and their families.
The team’s summer giveaways also include an Alex Verdugo ’99’ chain on June 20, and a 4th of July beach towel that fans will receive on July 4.