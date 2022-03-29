BOSTON (CBS) — Wastewater data in Massachusetts shows a slow uptick in COVID levels across the state.
The percentage of positive cases detected is now at its highest level since the second week of February.READ MORE: Omicron Subvariant BA.2 Causing More Than 70% Of COVID Cases In Northeast, CDC says
It comes after the CDC warned last week that the Omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for half of all cases in the northeast.READ MORE: Joel Batista-Viera Arrested In Connection With Fire At Wind Tiki Restaurant In Webster
That subvariant is currently fueling surges in Europe and Asia.
Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don’t.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,430 new confirmed COVID cases on Monday.MORE NEWS: Elton John Adds 2nd Farewell Tour Concert At Gillette Stadium
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 2.02%. It went over 2% at the end of last week for the first time during the month of March.