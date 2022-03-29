Red Sox Announce Plans For Pregame Ceremony Honoring Hall Of Famer David OrtizTwo days after David Ortiz takes his place in Cooperstown, the Red Sox great will be honored by the team he led to three World Series championships.

Cam Newton Says Multiple Teams Are Interested In Signing Him For 2022It's been a wild ride for Cam Newton. According to him, it can continue for another year in the NFL.

Robert Kraft Believes Patriots Can Contend For Championship This Season, Downplays Other Teams' Free-Agent Additions"More than anything, it bothers me that we haven't been able to win a playoff game in the last three years."

Celtics Get Their First Glimpse Of Life Without Rob WilliamsThe Celtics played their first game without Rob Williams following the center's ankle injury on Sunday. It's hard to take anything away from it though, considering Boston was without three other starters against the Raptors.

Things Could Get Interesting When Patriots Hold Joint Practices With Panthers This SummerThe Patriots will have some more joint practices this upcoming preseason. This time around, they'll share the field with the Carolina Panthers ahead of their preseason tilt in August.