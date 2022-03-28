Report: Jonnu Smith To Fully Participate In Patriots' Offseason ProgramJonnu Smith had a rather disappointing debut season with the Patriots. He's looking to improve upon that in year two.

Celtics Will Sit Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown For Monday Night's Game Vs. RaptorsThe Boston Celtics are not going to look like the Boston Celtics on Monday night.

Rob Williams' Injury Is A Huge Blow For Celtics -- Can They Overcome It?The joy surrounding the first-place Celtics lasted all of 12 hours. News of Robert Williams' torn meniscus certainly puts a damper on Boston's place in the standings -- and those title aspirations going forward.

Bill Belichick Once Again Skips Coaches Picture At NFL Annual MeetingsThe tradition of Bill Belichick skipping that photo opportunity has returned.

Celtics' Robert Williams Expected To Miss Several Weeks With Meniscus Tear In Left KneeIt seems like the only thing that can slow the Celtics down right now is an injury to one of the team's core players. And that is exactly what Boston will be dealing with going forward, as the injury update on center Robert Williams is the worst possible news for the Celtics.