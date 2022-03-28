SOMERSET (CBS) — A 63-year-old Norton man is facing charges of trafficking crack cocaine and possessing hundreds of bags of heroin with intent to distribute.
Somerset police arrested William Bruce Sunday as he entered the Riverview Inn and Suits on Wilbur Avenue. Officers were taking him into custody on pre-existing warrants when they found about 400 pre-packaged heroin bags and 40 grams of suspected crack cocaine in his possession, police said.
He was due to be arraigned Monday in Fall River District Court.