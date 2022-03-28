BOSTON (CBS) – The rush hour commute into Boston from the north was a mess early Monday morning as snow flurries and ice led to multiple crashes.
The drop in temperatures overnight caused problems on Routes 495, 93 and 128.
At one point, there were four crashes in Andover around 6 a.m.
4 crashes in #Andover right now:
-Pickup truck into median, one car off to the right on 495 NB before Rt-93
-Car off the road to the right 495 SB after EX 97
-Crash including a tractor trailer jackknifed. Left lane blocked 495 SB at EX 97
-Vehicle spun out 93 NB at EX 39@wbz
— Breana Pitts (@BrePWBZ) March 28, 2022
There were also multiple crashes reported in Lawrence and over the New Hampshire border on the Everett Turnpike.