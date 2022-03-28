CBS News BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) –  The rush hour commute into Boston from the north was a mess early Monday morning as snow flurries and ice led to multiple crashes.

The drop in temperatures overnight caused problems on Routes 495, 93 and 128.

At one point, there were four crashes in Andover around 6 a.m.

There were also multiple crashes reported in Lawrence and over the New Hampshire border on the Everett Turnpike.

