BOSTON (CBS) — Jonnu Smith had a rather disappointing debut season with the Patriots. He’s looking to improve upon that in year two.

And he’ll be trying to get off on the right foot by participating in the entirety of the Patriots’ offseason workout program. ESPN’s Mike Reiss shared that news on Monday, noting that the tight end is “Looking for Year 2 jump.”

TE Jonnu Smith plans to spend the offseason in New England as a full participant in the voluntary offseason program, per a source. Smith didn’t do so in ‘21; he was awaiting the birth of his daughter and there were COVID considerations related to that. Looking for Year 2 jump. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 28, 2022

Smith was one of the Patriots’ top free-agent signings last year but didn’t participate in voluntary OTAs.

He got off to a decent start, catching nine passes for 70 yards in the Patriots’ first two games. But he had a rough showing in Week 3, dropping several passes and catching just one of his six targets. Overall, he played in eight games in which he caught one or fewer passes, and 11 games with two or fewer receptions.

His season totals — 28 receptions for 294 yards and a single touchdown — were his lowest since 2018, when he played in 13 games.

Smith’s lack of production was offset somewhat by fellow first-year tight end Hunter Henry, who led the team with nine touchdown receptions while also catching 50 passes for 603 yards.

But the Patriots would obviously be a more potent team with a two-tight end attack, and Smith will be putting in the work this spring to try to make that happen.