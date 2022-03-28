BOSTON (CBS) — Mammograms are an important screening tool for breast cancer but can lead to false-positive results. Dr. Mallika Marshall explains a new study that shows just how common these false positives are:
A false-positive mammogram is one that has been flagged as abnormal even though there is no cancer present. Any woman, including myself, who has received a call about an abnormal mammogram knows how stressful it is. You’re usually asked to return for additional images, an ultrasound, or even a biopsy, eventually to be told that everything is OK.
In this new study, researchers at UC Davis Health looked at mammogram data on almost a million patients and estimated that 50% of women will experience at least one false positive if they get a mammogram every year for 10 years. Women were less likely to have false positives if they were older, had non-dense breasts, or got screened every other year. However, each woman should discuss her personal situation with her physician before deciding how often they should get screened.