CONCORD, NH (CBS) – The New Hampshire Cold Case Unit is now investigating the disappearance of a teenager who vanished 54 years ago. Janis Taylor was 15-years-old when she was last seen in January 1968.
She had been living in Concord and was a sophomore at Concord High School. She grew up in Warner, NH with her eight siblings.
Taylor was described as being 5’3″ tall weighing 110 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown hair. She enjoyed 4-H activities and riding horses. She was associated with people who worked at Rumford Press in Concord.
Police say her disappearance is considered suspicious and are looking to talk with anyone who had contact with her any time after December 1967.