MIDDLEBORO (CBS) – The messages were covered up when students returned to school Monday, but Middleboro High School students knew the graffiti underneath the white paper didn’t belong there. “I’m honestly disgusted with this,” said junior Aiden Ferrier. “They pay $100 million for this school, and someone comes here and treats it like this? I don’t agree with it at all. I think it’s disgusting.”

Security cameras outside captured pictures of two people disguised in black sneaking around the school Saturday. Police say they vandalized the building with “…hateful language and imagery including a swastika”. The superintendent calling it “…vulgar, and threatening.” In a letter to students’ families, the high school principal Brian Branagan said, “…there was a direct threat against me…”

“Any school, any place where the kids feel like they’re safe like that, they should not be in a place that they’re exposed to graffiti or school, or especially swastikas,” said Tom Hunter, who was at the school picking up his grandson.

“There’s a lot of rumors about who it could have been, but I can’t believe any of them,” said student Connor Newnan.

“I just didn’t really expect it from anybody in Middleboro,” added another student, Zoe Perriment. “That’s not what our community is like.”

“It’s sad. That’s the harsh reality,” said Middleboro School Committee Chairman Rich Young. He said the sooner police identify the suspects, the better. “You know they did something wrong, so you want to give lessons to kids that this can’t happen. Whether it’s a prank or a silly act or it’s something more that, there’s responsibility for things you do, and you have to be responsible for it,” said Young.

In response, some students dressed in school colors, orange and black, Monday, as a show of unity. Some parents stood outside at the start of the day with signs showing support for the principal. Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.