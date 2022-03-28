BOSTON (CBS) – It was a confusing morning for commuters in downtown Boston, shuffling from the train to shuttle buses to get to and from work. “This is really ridiculous. I’m an hour, an hour and a half late for work,” said one commuter.

The MBTA was forced to reroute when the Government Center parking garage partially collapsed Saturday night, killing 51-year-old demolition worker Peter Monsini. He was jackhammering on the ninth floor when the ground gave way.

His family is still in shock, writing in a statement: “He was a loving son, brother, father, uncle and friend. He was full of life, passionate, thoughtful and will be missed deeply…”

Governor Charlie Baker shared in his family’s grief. “The event itself is a horrible tragedy for the gentleman who died as well as his family and obviously his coworkers involved,” he said.

Train service near Haymarket Station and Government Center will be interrupted for several days in what Governor Baker called a complicated clean-up process. Investigators have to make sure the site is safe before crews can get inside to inspect the tunnels covered in debris.

The Suffolk County District Attorney said this accident doesn’t appear to be criminal, but that could change during the investigation.

“When we look into whether there is some degree of negligence that may rise to the level of criminality – that’s what our intensive investigation will be focused on,” said DA Kevin Hayden.

Shuttle buses will replace Orange and Green Line service near the construction site – causing frustration for commuters.

“It’s really horrible. It takes a lot longer to get to where you need to go,” said Sumaiah Diab.

It’s an inconvenience, but Governor Baker is asking for patience and understanding.

“We’re going to do what we can to create as many diversions and alternative approaches to get in and out of that area as we can,” he said.

The Monsini family has hired a lawyer. Construction on the downtown Boston garage has been suspended for the time being.