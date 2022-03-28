BOSTON (CBS) – There are many famous landmarks in the City of Boston, but very few are as interactive as the “Make Way for Ducklings” statues.

The artist who sculpted the ducklings 35 years ago is still hard at work.

“Somehow I just like to use my hands and I’m a sculptor who adds and doesn’t subtract,” sculptor Nancy Schon said.

Schon made the famous “Make way for Ducklings” sculptures, and they are still a popular attraction in Boston Public Garden.

“The kids feed the ducks, they feed them grass, they feed them peanuts, they feed them all sorts of things. That’s very wonderful,” Schon said.

Those ducklings have taken on a life of their own. Over the years, people have dressed up the ducks and sent Schon the pictures. She put it all in her book, “Ducks on Parade.”

“What happened was, I started collecting all these pictures. Grandmothers started sending pictures of their kids on the ducks and the people started dressing them up,” Schon said.

Nancy’s house and studio are filled with sculptures and memories and pieces that the 93-year-old is working on right now .

From political items to symbols of hope. Nancy loves her public art and loves sharing it with the world.

“First of all, I love what I do so that’s good,” Schon said. “So I must impart that on people. But constantly people are coming up to me and telling me how much joy I’m creating. I never thought this would happen to me. But it is, and it did, and it’s still happening.”