BOSTON (CBS) — Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars on Sunday night. It’s got everybody in America abuzz on Monday.
That includes Julian Edelman, who decided to get into the fun by entering the meme factory and emerging with a little joke about his pal, Tom Brady.
Edelman kept it simple with his meme, labeling Smith as Tom Brady and labeling Rock as “Retirement.”
— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) March 28, 2022
Clearly, retirement was no match for the GOAT.
It’s just the latest in a recent run of memes from Edelman, who appears to be spending his own retirement tinkering around on Photoshop. (Or having other people do that for him so he can tweet out the finished product.)
.@MiamiDolphins receiving core this year 😓 pic.twitter.com/kMzgucxUdB
— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) March 23, 2022
Looks like Paramount finally convinced Master Chief to relax around cameras. #HALO pic.twitter.com/WzDvnOEgNQ
— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) March 24, 2022
And while Edelman goofed around at his own potential un-retirement last week in a tweet, that was surely done in jest, as he was quote-tweeting a video that was not new while asking his followers how his knee looks. So for now, it appears the meme career will move forward, while Brady continues to laugh in the face of retirement.