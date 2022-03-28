BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics are not going to look like the Boston Celtics on Monday night. The majority of the team’s starting five is sitting out Monday night’s game against the Raptors in Toronto.

Boston has a chance to officially clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Cavaliers loss on Monday evening, but in light of the Robert Williams injury news, it appears the focus has shifted to keeping everyone else healthy.

As such, Jayson Tatum (right patella tendinopathy) and Jaylen Brown (right knee tendinopathy) will both sit out against the Raptors, the second leg of a back-to-back for Boston. They join Williams (left knee meniscus tear) and Al Horford (personal reasons) among those ruled out for Monday’s tilt. Williams suffered his injury in Sunday night’s blowout win over the Timberwolves in Boston, and is out indefinitely for the Celtics.

Marcus Smart will be the only member of the Boston starting five to hit the floor against the Raptors, and we’ll see how long he plays alongside the Celtics’ second-teamers. It also seems as though the Celtics will be promoting G Leaguer Matt Ryan from Maine for Monday night’s game.

Suiting up for my first NBA regular season game tonight. No matter the twists and turns, highs and lows, it was all worth it. Let’s go! @celtics ☘️ — Matt Ryan (@Matt_Ryan04) March 28, 2022

Clinching will come, eventually. But for now, the Celtics just want to stay healthy.