BOSTON (CBS) – Disruptions to MBTA service continued Monday following a partial collapse at the Government Center Parking Garage that killed a demolition worker over the weekend.

Saturday night, Peter Monsini was operating a smaller sized piece of equipment, possibly jackhammering, when the floor came crashing down. Monsini fell from the ninth floor and died.

Orange Line service has been suspended between North Station and Back Bay and shuttle buses are replacing Green Line service between North Station and Government Center. The MBTA said the changes are in place “until further notice.”

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak told WBZ-TV safety is most important.

“It will last as long as it takes for us to ensure that the integrity of the tunnels are intact. We want to make sure that the system is absolutely safe,” Poftak said Monday. “Obviously, we’ve had a terrible tragedy occur. What happened is tons of debris have fallen onto the top of the tunnels. So first, we need to make sure the site is safe for staff to go in and actually inspect those tunnels. Then we need to make sure the tunnels are safe and then we will resume service.”

Commuter Michael McDowell said the changes added on at least 20 minutes to his morning commute from Hyde Park.

“I took the shuttle. We had to go from Forest Hills to Back Bay. From Back Bay we got off, had to go through the Green Line, take a train, then take a shuttle to here to North Station. So it was a long ride,” McDowell said.

It is not yet known how long the delays will last.

