BOSTON (CBS) — It’s estimated that one in six Americans get food poisoning each year, but children are more vulnerable than adults. Pediatricians are offering tips on how to minimize the risk in kids. Dr. Mallika Marshall explains:
The American Academy of Pediatrics says food-borne illness in kids can be avoided with a few simple steps.
- Wash your hands and any surfaces that touch raw meat or poultry
- Cook foods thoroughly
- Examine canned and jarred foods for possible bacterial contamination
- Don’t leave prepared foods at room temperature for more than two hours
- Toss any foods that taste or smell “off” to you or your child.