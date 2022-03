LOS ANGELES (CBS/AP) — “CODA,” the deaf family drama filmed in Gloucester, Massachusetts, won the Academy Award for best picture at the Oscars Sunday night.

“CODA” won in all three of the categories it was nominated for: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur.

The small, coming-of-age film about the only hearing member in a family of deaf adults written and directed by Siân Heder, who was born in Cambridge, took the top prize over bigger-budget contenders. Heder won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay.

The win might have been considered a major upset when the nominations were announced on Feb. 22, but “CODA” gained momentum and buzz throughout awards season, and took top awards at the Screen Actors Guild and Producers Guild awards.

The Oscar is also a big victory for Apple, which becomes the first streaming service to win the best picture crown after several years of vying for the prize alongside Netflix and Amazon.

“CODA” beat out bigger nominees that included “Belfast,” “Dune,” “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story.”

Troy Kotsur, the first deaf male actor nominated for an Oscar, won best supporting honors for his role in “CODA.” Kotsur joins “CODA” costar Marlee Matlin as the only deaf Oscar winners. Matlin remains the youngest best actress winner at age 21 for the 1986 drama “Children of a Lesser God.”

The star-studded audience rose to its feet for Kotsur, a heavy favorite going in after already winning trophies from the British Academy Film Awards, SAG, Critics’ Choice and Independent Spirit. Javier Bardem, Jessica Chastain, Nicole Kidman and others brought up their hands and waved them about — what’s known as a deaf clap.

Presenter Youn Yuh-jung, last year’s supporting actress winner, signed Kotsur’s name before saying it into the mic. She handed the Oscar to Kotsur, then quickly grabbed it back, freeing his hands to make his comments in American Sign Language. An interpreter joined them on stage and choked up while delivering Kotsur’s remarks.

“This is amazing to be here on this journey,” Kotsur signed. “I cannot believe I’m here.”

In “CODA,” which stands for child of deaf adult, Kostur plays Frank, whose daughter, Ruby, struggles with being the only member of her family that isn’t deaf and the responsibility she feels for them.

Kotsur’s televised speeches at the other shows where he won were a highlight each time, and he didn’t disappoint in his moment of a lifetime.

“I just wanted to say this is dedicated to the Deaf community, the CODA community and the disabled community,” Kotsur signed. “This is our moment.”

The 53-year-old actor from Mesa, Arizona, has toiled in the industry for over 30 years. He had expressed gratitude for the recognition “CODA” brought him after enduring years of financial struggles. Kotsur’s career has received a welcomed boost as a result of the accolades.

Kotsur’s wife, actress Deanne Bray, is deaf. He kissed her before heading to the stage.

Much of Kotsur’s career has been spent on the stage. He’s appeared in productions for the National Theatre of the Deaf and Deaf West Theatre in Los Angeles.

His television credits include “The Mandalorian,” “CSI: NY,” “Scrubs” and “Criminal Minds.”

Kotsur won the Oscar over Ciarán Hinds of “Belfast,” Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee of “The Power of the Dog,” and J.K. Simmons of “Being the Ricardos.”

