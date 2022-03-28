GRAFTON, N.H. (AP/CBS) — A black bear that made its way into a New Hampshire home got stuck inside the porch area and eventually left after 45 minutes — after making quite a mess.
The bear chewed on doorknobs and broke down some of the walls.
“Every time he came at the door, I would kick it or punch it and say, ‘No. Bad bear. Wrong door.’ And he was very good about backing off,” Melissa Kelley-Champney told WBZ. “He stayed off this wall. Because he could have easily come into the dining room window.”
She said her husband had to climb out a window and go push the door open so the bear could get out. No one was hurt.
The couple estimated the bear was over 400 pounds.
New Hampshire has between 4,800 and 5,000 black bears statewide, according to the state Fish and Game Department. The bears typically enter dens between mid-October and late November and emerge from dens during late March or early April.
