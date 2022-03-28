BOSTON (CBS) — For the first time since the days before COVID, the NFL’s annual league meetings are being held in person. That meant the tradition of having all the coaches gather for a picture together returned.
It also meant the tradition of Bill Belichick skipping that photo opportunity has returned as well.
The Patriots’ head coach has come to be known for his absences during that annual photograph, though he actually broke that streak by appearing in the 2019 coaches photo. Belichick had missed the photo in five of the previous six years.
And on Monday, in the first in-person annual meeting since 2019, Belichick was notably absent when the coaches gathered for their photo.
How many you recognize…? pic.twitter.com/zjB5Bw6F4n
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2022
Belichick was one of four coaches who weren’t present for the photo.
The Pats’ head coach was in West Palm Beach for the meetings, and he spoke to the media earlier on Monday.
Of course, the photo serves no real purpose, and Belichick is not one to waste his own time if he can help it. Short of producing a little chuckle or two from different corners of the NFL universe, his absence from the photograph doesn’t really mean much for anyone.