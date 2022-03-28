BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley tweeted a new series of comments on Will Smith’s slap of comedian Chris Rock Monday, hours after taking down her initial tweet on the incident.

During the Oscars Sunday night, Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Pinkett Smith keeps her head bald due to her struggles with alopecia, a hair loss condition that Pressley also deals with.

Watch: Dr. Mallika Marshall Explains Alopecia

Will Smith didn’t like the comment about his wife, walked up on stage and slapped Rock in the face. Smith returned to his seat and then shouted profanities at Rock in the internationally televised broadcast.

Shortly after the incident, Pressley apparently tweeted a defense of Will Smith, according to Politico, but the tweet was quickly taken down.

Pressley tweeted a new statement Monday morning, saying she didn’t endorse violence.

“My life’s work has always been about trauma & healing.

I’m a survivor – I don’t endorse violence in any form.

Let’s talk about what it’s like to live with #alopecia. The deeply vulnerable & difficult moments that our families see. Appreciation post for those who hold us down & support us when we’re at our lowest points. They see us, fully. #IYKYK

Our bodies are not public domain. They are not a line in a joke—especially when the transformation is not of our choosing.

I’m a survivor of violence. I’m a proud Alopecian. The psychological toll we carry daily is real. Team Jada always. That’s that on that.”

Pressley went public with her very personal battle with alopecia back in January 2020.

Rock, who has not commented on the incident, is next scheduled to perform at The Wilbur in Boston. He has two shows Wednesday, two Thursday, and one performance on Friday.