BOSTON (CBS) – The organizers of Boston Calling said they will keep fans updated in the coming days after Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died Friday night. The band is scheduled to headline the music festival in May.
Hawkins died in his hotel room in Colombia shortly before the band was set to perform.
Colombia’s attorney general said on Saturday in a statement that Hawkins had 10 different substances in his system when he died. Among the drugs found by a urine toxicological test performed by officials were marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants and benzodiazepines.
In a statement, the band said it is “devastated” by Hawkins’ death and asked for privacy.
Foo Fighters, Metallica and The Strokes are scheduled to headline Boston Calling from May 27-29 at the Harvard athletic complex. Festival organizers released a statement on Saturday, saying it will keep the audience updated on any potential changes.
Like the rest of the world, we are utterly shocked and devastated by the news of Taylor Hawkins passing. As a festival started by two drummers, this one hurts us to our core. We have been anxiously waiting two years to watch the Foo Fighters take the Boston Calling stage with Taylor behind the kit.
To Taylor’s family, friends and the entire Foo Fighters community, we offer our deepest condolences. As the band decides what comes next in the days ahead, we will keep the audience updated.
Boston Calling returns this year after it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID.