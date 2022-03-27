BOSTON (CBS) — Rich Monsini was heartbroken to hear his cousin was killed Saturday during a partial collapse at the Government Center Parking Garage in Boston. Fifty-one-year-old demolition worker Peter Monsini, of South Easton, was operating a smaller-sized piece of equipment when the floor came crashing down.

“He eats, sleeps, and drinks demolition, that’s his life. He just loved it. He got it from his dad and his brother, it’s in the family. I worked beside him. I would consider him a demolition expert,” said Rich.

Investigators said Peter fell from the ninth floor.

Debris could be seen on top of the equipment after it fell to the ground below.

Monsini was a member of The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 4. Rich said his cousin was proud to be working on this project.

“He knew what he was doing because it was instilled in him. That’s what made him so proud because he knew what he was doing,” said Rich. “I been crying all day. I don’t know what to say, it makes no sense.”

Rich described Peter as a strong Italian family man who grew up in Brockton and a proud father of his 17-year-old son.

“He’s a graduate of Brockton High got a Super Bowl ring. He loved his son,” Rich said. “Every Sunday, he made a point to see his mom and dad and have a Sunday dinner. He’s just a terrific kid.”

A joint statement from National Real Estate Advisors and The HYM Investment Group read:

We are heartbroken and devastated by the news of the tragic accident occurring at Boston’s Government Center parking garage yesterday evening. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the worker who died in this tragedy. We would like to thank the Boston Fire Department, Boston Police Department, EMS and all emergency response teams for their swift response, and we are working closely with investigators as they actively review the incident. The safety of the women and men that work on our developments is our greatest priority and we have shut down all aspects of the demolition of the garage and will not resume work until we are satisfied it is safe to do so.

Work at the Government Center Parking Garage has been suspended here until further notice. OSHA is investigating the accident.