BOSTON (CBS) — The MBTA says Green Line and Orange Line services will be suspended in the tunnels beneath the site of Saturday’s collapse at the Government Center Parking Garage. The accident killed 51-year-old demolition worker Peter Monsini.
Service won’t resume until structural engineers examine the area and confirm it is safe to do so.READ MORE: Peter Monsini Identified As Worker Killed During Collapse At Government Center Parking Garage
The T anticipates it will be several days before regular service can resume.
The Orange Line will be suspended between North Station and Back Bay. Customers are encouraged to use the Green Line between Park and Copley or take the Commuter Rail from Ruggles or Back Bay to South Station. CharlieCards will be accepted.READ MORE: Keller @ Large: Legalized Marijuana Rollout Has Been Smooth, Cannabis Control Commission Chairman Says
The Green Line will be suspended between North Station Government Center. Shuttle buses will take riders between those two destinations.
For Haymarket Station-bound bus riders, Routes 92, 93, and 111 will be diverted to North Station. Northbound customers can transfer to the subway and southbound customers can transfer to the bus shuttle or walk to Government Center for Green Line service.MORE NEWS: 'Extensive' Vandalism Left At Middleboro High School, Including Swastika And Threat Against Principal
“Because of expected delays as buses navigate downtown streets, the MBTA also encourages commuters directly impacted by the tunnel closures to consider working from home while diversions are in place, if they are able to do so,” the MBTA said.