Bruins Beat Islanders 6-3 Behind 4-Goal Second PeriodDavid Pastrnak and Brad Marchand each had a goal and an assist during a four-goal second period for the surging Bruins.

Gillette Stadium Lighthouse Taken Down As Construction ContinuesOn Friday, the stadium shared pictures revealing that the lighthouse has been knocked down.

The Tom Brady-Miami Dolphins Rumors Feel Awfully Far-FetchedThe rumor of Tom Brady trying to join the Miami Dolphins is gaining steam. It can't be true.

Red Sox Are MLB's Third-Most Valuable Team Entering 2022Forbes released its list of MLB's most valuable franchises ahead of the 2022 season, with the Boston Red Sox coming in at No. 3 with a $3.9 billion valuation.

Ray Allen Gets In Hot Water With Judge For Skipping Jury Duty Following Kevin Garnett's Celtics CeremonyThe reunion between KG and Ray Allen ultimately led to Allen standing in a courtroom, receiving a stern talking-to from a Miami judge.