BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV is proud to celebrate former anchor, Rev. Liz Walker and the community organization she helped build called “Can We Talk.” On Sunday, Walker announced that the group’s fundraising effort has hit $2 million.
Since last October, WBZ has been honored to tell the incredibly moving stories from the Can We Talk Network, helping to encourage people to start discussions about mental health and trauma.
“There was a moment not too long ago where we were all pretty embarrassed to talk about mental health. Mental health has such a stigma still in some communities. So just the idea that a major television station and a major football player, and people who represent the lead roles in our communities are willing to talk about this subject, give it air, give it light is healing right there,” Walker said.
Walker started Can We Talk in Roxbury in 2014. It has since grown to seven sites.
This past December, she delivered her final sermon at Roxbury Presbyterian and while the Reverand may be retiring, her legacy will live on through this fund.
New locations including one at St. Mary's in Dorchester will be up and running soon, thanks to the fundraising efforts.
If you’d like to make a donation or get more information, go to CanWeTalkNetwork.org.