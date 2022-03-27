BOSTON (CBS) – The investigation continues into a partial collapse at the Government Center Parking Garage on Saturday. One person was killed after falling from the ninth floor during the collapse.
The demolition worker was operating a smaller crane when the floor came crashing down. Debris could be seen on top of the equipment after it fell to the ground below.
Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the worker was a young man, but did not release his name. The man is a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 4.
New this morning: investigators utilizing a Boston Fire ladder truck to get a closer look at the old parking garage that partially collapsed yesterday killing one construction worker @wbz pic.twitter.com/C0JU4KYvJ1
— Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) March 27, 2022
On Sunday, a Boston Fire Department ladder truck was used by inspectors to get a closer look at the garage.
Traffic has been impacted in the area following the collapse. Sunday morning, New Chardon Street partially reopened, but Surface Road remains blocked off leading to the parking garage.