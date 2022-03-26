CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
TAUNTON (CBS) — Video of a dust devil was captured in Taunton earlier this week. A viewer sent WBZ-TV a clip of the dust-filled vortex along Route 44.

The swirling dirt may look like a tornado, but they are much smaller in scale.

Dust devils usually happen along different types of surfaces, like the edge of a road when the ground is warmer than the air above it.

Dust devil in Taunton (Photo Via Melanie Oliveria)

They typically last a few minutes before falling apart.

