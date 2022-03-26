WEYMOUTH (CBS) – It’s ironic that Weymouth neighbors feel so in the dark, when a years-long billboard battle is all about unwelcome light. “We’re in for a surprise. We don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Roger DePaolo.

A second structure is in the works along Route 3, just like one that went up in 2019.

“This billboard is 48 feet long, supposed to be 50 feet in the air. It’s going to run 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, with an ad changing every 10 seconds,” said Weymouth neighbor Kathy Swain.

It isn’t only about their peace.

“I think that we would never see the stars anymore. The light would block that,” Jenn Mirabelli said.

But also the environmental impact. The development is planned near a large vernal pool.

“Wildlife, frogs, amphibians. The importance of that is that’s where they reproduce and they need darkness to do that,” Swain explained.

“If they’re going to cut the trees down to start putting a road down there it’s going to be even worse,” DePaolo said. The “paper street” that would provide access to the project runs along his driveway.

And regardless of your address, everyone can share concern over privacy.

“Advertising generates revenues, but the big bucks are in data mining. So, every car and every occupant of every car who has a GPS device will see their information captured by the sign. Once they have your phone information, they’ll know all about you,” said Alyson Dossett.

Neighbors feel failed by local leaders. And they’ve spent thousands of dollars on their own legal help to fight this. There are 130 members in the “Friends of Finnell” Facebook group, created so that neighbors can share research.

WBZ contacted the city and Cove Outdoor Advertising the day prior to this story airing. There was no response.