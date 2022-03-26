BOSTON (CBS) — Boston College unveiled the Pete Frates Center at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton on Saturday. The center is a state-of-the-art, 31-thousand-square-foot training facility for BC’s baseball and softball teams.

Pete Frates was a star outfielder and baseball team captain for the Eagles. At the age of 27, Pete was diagnosed with ALS and became the inspiration behind the Ice Bucket Challenge, which raised more than $220 million for ALS research.

“We are just in awe of this magnificent building in honor of Pete and his legacy,” Pete’s sister Jennifer Mayo said.

During Saturday’s ceremony, the Frates family was brought to tears.

“It’s unbelievable, and I can’t thank you all enough. He loved this school, and this is going to be our greatest legacy,” Pete’s wife Julie Frates said.

Nancy Frates, Pete’s mom, says she is blown away by the school’s kindness.

“I’m thinking about Pete. Just all the years of his love of his school,” Nancy said.

The impressive facility features an array of amenities to enhance BC’s baseball and softball programs, including large locker rooms, indoor artificial turf fields, medical strength and conditioning spaces, and hospitality area.

The project was made possible through several donors, with the Yawkey Foundation being the lead funder.

“When Boston College told us it would be named in honor of Pete Frates, we were all in. We wanted to support Pete’s legacy,” Yawkey Foundation trustee Jim Healey said.

Pete’s inspiring story and words are displayed throughout the walls of the facility.

“And now, you can see the change that has come to BC Baseball. Honestly, my mind can’t wrap around this amazing complex,” Mayo said.

Pete graduated from BC back in 2007, and now, student-athletes that use the Pete Frates Center will remember his legacy.

“To know that in this building that future generations will be surrounded by Pete’s presence fills out family with a joy that is indescribable,” Mayo said.