EASTON (CBS) — Two people wanted for murder in Florida were arrested in Massachusetts early Saturday morning.
State Police say the attempted to pull over a truck in Avon at around 1:30 a.m. for a left lane violation. The truck tried to drive away, leading police on a chase to Easton.
Officers say the pair abandoned the truck, but State and local police, with the help of police dogs, eventually took 23-year-old Kimani Brown and a 17-year-old girl into custody.
A stolen firearm and cocaine were recovered. Police say the pair had been on the run since 2020.