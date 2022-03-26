BOSTON (CBS) — A construction worker died while working on the demolition of the Government Center Parking Garage in Boston Saturday night. The parking garage also partially collapsed.
Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey said the worker sustained a “substantial fall” from the ninth floor and was found “in a piece of equipment.”
At the time, there was a large crane on top of the building, but its role in the incident is still unknown.
The Boston Fire Department was called to the area of One Congress Street a little before 6 p.m.
Boston Police said Saturday night that there will be a serious traffic disruption in the area for the next several hours as engineers make sure the area is safe for drivers and MBTA riders using the Orange Line.
“The Orange Line runs right underneath that site,” said Boston Police captain Kelley McCormick. “So just for safety reason, we want to make sure that site isn’t damaged in the weight of all the collapsing material. So MBTA is currently doing that evaluation with structural engineers, and our engineers will do the building to make sure the building is stable.
This is a developing story.