BOSTON (CBS) — I-Team sources say at least one person was seriously injured after a part of the Government Center Garage in Boston collapsed early Saturday night.
The collapse was reportedly due to a construction accident. The person reported injured was a worker.
holy crap. part of the crane at government center garage collapsed. #boston @BostonTweet @WCVB @wbz @NBC10Boston @7News @OnlyInBOS pic.twitter.com/JRDwIFaZsp
— tim cappalli 🇺🇦 (@timcappalli) March 26, 2022
Investigators are currently on the scene trying to figure what caused the accident.
Boston Police said Saturday night that traffic will be impacted in the surrounding areas near One Congress Street.
This is a developing story.