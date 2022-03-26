FOXBORO (CBS) — Construction is well underway at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. On Friday, the stadium shared pictures revealing that the lighthouse has been knocked down.
"Lights out (for now)," they wrote on Facebook. "North end zone lighthouse comes down as construction continues at Gillette Stadium."
The home of the New England Patriots and New England Revolution is getting a big facelift.
It will all start in the north end of the stadium, which will soon feature a completely reimagined plaza leading into the stadium.
There will also be a new and enhanced lighthouse, which has been the stadium’s signature feature since its opening. The lighthouse is being enlarged to a 218-foot structure and will include a 360-degree observation deck at the top.
A 75,000-square-foot glass enclosure — which will bridge the gap between the East and West Putnam Clubs, the Dell Technologies Suite Levels, and the upper concourse — will open year-round as a function space.
The $225 million project is scheduled to be finished ahead of the 2023 NFL season.