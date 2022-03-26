BOSTON (CBS) — Prom is one of the treasured events of high school life. But it can be expensive.
At Hynes Convention Center on Saturday, there was an event to ensure as many as 1,000 girls will look stunning on Prom Night. The annual “Belle Of The Ball” Prom Dress Drive provides free gowns, shoes, and accessories.READ MORE: I-Team Sources: At Least 1 Person Seriously Injured After Government Center Garage Partially Collapses
The dresses were collected at Anton’s Cleaners, Jordan’s Furniture and Enterprise Bank Cleaners. They were given free of charge to juniors and seniors.READ MORE: BC Honors Pete Frates With New Baseball, Softball Training Facility Bearing His Name And Legacy
Organizers say it’s a joy to see the girls’ reactions.
“A girl will come in and she seems a little shy and timid. And next thing you know, she finds the perfect dress. She gets the shoes, the pocket book, and the jewelry, and she won’t take the dress off. She walks down the red carpet, and feels like she is the queen of the day,” said Arthur Anton, COO of Anton’s Cleaners.MORE NEWS: Florida Murder Suspects Arrested In Easton After Nearly 2 Years On The Run
Since the “Belle of the Ball” program began in 2005, 5,500 girls have been outfitted for their special night.