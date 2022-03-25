DUDLEY (CBS) – A woman was rescued from a fire in a multi-family home in Dudley Thursday afternoon. When firefighters arrived, they feared it could have been much worse.

Initial 911 calls feared three people were trapped inside, but there was only one person home. She was rescued and rushed to the hospital.

“She’s currently at the hospital in stable but serious condition with smoke inhalation and some other injuries,” said Dudley Fire Chief Dean Kochanowski.

Emergency crews rushed to Brandon Road off Route 12, as bright flames and heavy smoke overtook the multi-family home.

Two other families with children were not home. Both mothers received frantic phone calls.

“She told me I saw like fire in your house,” one resident said. “So I come right away.”

“When I got here, I just saw the flames and I just started calling out for my dog because I knew I had my kids,” another resident said.

That family’s dog sadly did not survive the fire. As friends later comforted one another, there was still concern for that neighbor at the hospital. Neighbors say she is an elderly woman who is like family to them.

Hours later, firefighters could be seen through the window investigating with flashlights. There is no word yet on what may have caused the fire.

The Red Cross has been at the home offering support, making sure everyone has access to resources and a safe place to stay.